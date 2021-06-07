Infinix NOTE 10 series launched in India at Rs. 11,000

Chinese tech giant Infinix has launched its NOTE 10 series of smartphones in India. The line-up includes the NOTE 10 and NOTE 10 Pro models, and starts at Rs. 10,999. The handsets debuted in the global markets last month. They feature a MediaTek Helio processor, a 5,000mAh battery, up to quad rear cameras, and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The devices have a fingerprint sensor on the side

The Infinix NOTE 10 and NOTE 10 Pro sport a punch-hole cut-out with a noticeable bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, they pack up to four cameras. The devices bear a 6.95-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. The Pro model also offers a 90Hz refresh rate.

Cameras

The Pro variant has a 64MP main camera

The Infinix NOTE 10 has a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 48MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth shooter. The NOTE 10 Pro flaunts a quad rear camera unit, including a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP depth camera, and a 2MP monochrome sensor. For selfies and video calls, the duo has a 16MP front-facing snapper.

Internals

The phones pack a 5,000mAh battery

The Infinix NOTE 10 and NOTE 10 Pro draw power from a MediaTek Helio G85 and MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, respectively, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, they run on Android 11-based XOS 7.6 and house a 5,000mAh battery. The vanilla model supports 18W fast-charging, while the Pro version has 33W fast-charging support.

Information

Infinix NOTE 10 and NOTE 10 Pro: Pricing and availability

The Infinix NOTE 10 is priced at Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB/64GB model and Rs. 11,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant. The NOTE 10 Pro costs Rs. 16,999 for the solo 8GB/256GB version. The phones will be available via Flipkart.