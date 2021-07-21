Infinix HOT 10 PLAY gets a 3GB/32GB model in India

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Jul 21, 2021, 11:56 am

Infinix HOT 10 PLAY's 3GB/32GB variant launched at Rs. 8,000

Infinix Mobile has introduced a new variant for its HOT 10 PLAY smartphone, which was launched in India in April. The latest model comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. It is priced at Rs. 7,999 and joins the existing 4GB/64GB version. The Infinix HOT 10 PLAY has a 6.82-inch display, dual rear cameras, a Helio G35 chipset, and a 6,000mAh battery.

Design and display

It bears an HD+ LCD screen

Infinix HOT 10 PLAY measures 171.82x77.96x8.9mm

The Infinix HOT 10 PLAY features a waterdrop notch design with a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, it has a dual camera setup and a physical fingerprint sensor. The device sports a 6.82-inch HD+ (720x1640 pixels) IPS LCD display with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio and a pixel density of 269ppi. It weighs 207 grams and is offered in four color variants.

Information

The phone offers an 8MP front camera

The Infinix HOT 10 PLAY packs a dual rear camera module, comprising a 13MP (f/1.8) primary sensor and a depth lens. For selfies and video calls, it has an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing shooter.

Internals

Under the hood, it boots Android 10

The Infinix HOT 10 PLAY draws power from a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage. At the heart, it runs on Android 10-based XOS 7.0 and houses a 6,000mAh battery. For connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information

Infinix HOT 10 PLAY: Pricing and availability

As for the pocket-pinch, the Infinix HOT 10 PLAY's newly-launched 3GB/32GB model costs Rs. 7,999, while the 4GB/64GB variant is priced at Rs. 8,499. The mobile is up for grabs exclusively via Flipkart.