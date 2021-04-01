Infinix is all set to launch the Hot 10 Play smartphone in India on April 19. The device will be priced between Rs. 8,000-10,000. To recall, the handset was announced in the Philippines earlier this year with an HD+ display, a MediaTek Helio G25 processor, dual rear cameras, and a 6,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display The phone offers an LCD display

Infinix Hot 10 Play features a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it packs a dual camera unit and a physical fingerprint scanner. The handset bears a 6.82-inch HD+ (720x1640 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20.5:9. It is offered in Aegean Blue, Morandi Green, Obsidian Black, and 7-degrees Purple color options.

Information It sports an 8MP selfie camera

Infinix Hot 10 Play has a dual rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/1.8) primary sensor and an AI lens. For selfies and video calling, it offers an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals It runs on XOS 7.0 based on Android 10

Infinix Hot 10 Play is powered by a MediaTek Helio G25 processor, paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of expandable storage. It boots Android 10 (Go Edition) with XOS 7.0 on top and packs a 6,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information Infinix Hot 10 Play: Pricing and availability