Realme will launch its C25, C21, and C20 models in India on April 8 at 12:30pm, the company has confirmed. They will be available in India via Flipkart. The Realme C25, C21, and C20 have already been announced in Indonesia, Malaysia, and Vietnam, respectively. They come with a 6.5-inch screen, up to triple rear cameras, and a MediaTek Helio G-series chipset.

Design and display They sport a waterdrop notch design

The Realme C25, C21, and C20 feature a plastic body with a waterdrop notch and a prominent bottom bezel. The C25 and C21 house a triple rear camera unit and a physical fingerprint sensor whereas the C20 has a single camera and lacks a fingerprint reader. The handsets bear a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9.

Cameras C21 and C20 offer a 5MP selfie camera

Realme C25 is equipped with a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. It has an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing snapper. The C21 houses a similar arrangement, but with a 13MP (f/2.2) main camera and a 5MP (f/2.2) selfie shooter. The Realme C20 sports an 8MP (f/2.0) rear camera and a 5MP (f/2.2) front-facing snapper.

Internals They support up to 18W fast-charging

The Realme C25 draws power from a MediaTek Helio G70 chipset and a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. Realme C21 and C20 are fueled by a MediaTek Helio G35 processor and a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support. The trio comes loaded with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.

Information Realme C25, C21, and C20: Pricing and availability