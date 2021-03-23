OPPO is planning to launch a new Reno5 Lite 5G model in China soon. In the latest development, the handset has been spotted on Geekbench (via MySmartPrice), revealing its key specifications. As per the listing, the phone will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor (codenamed MT6853V/TNZA), 8GB of RAM, and Android 11 support. Here's our roundup.

Technicality What is Geekbench and how does it rate processors?

Geekbench is a processor benchmarking platform that grades chipsets based on their single-core and multi-core performances. While calculating multi-core scores, the platform runs multiple streams of instructions simultaneously per core to generate an aggregate result. The same process is repeated to evaluate single-core scores. The faster a processor fulfills the instructions, the higher is its score on Geekbench.

Information How much did OPPO Reno5 Lite 5G score on Geekbench?

OPPO Reno5 Lite 5G's Geekbench listing, with model number PELM00, was uploaded earlier today. According to the listing, it has received a single-core score of 585 and a multi-core score of 1,706.

Design and display It will sport a Full-HD+ AMOLED display

The OPPO Reno5 Lite 5G is likely to feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, it shall pack a quad camera unit. The handset is expected to sport a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a pixel density of 409ppi.

Information It will offer a 48MP main camera

The OPPO Reno5 Lite 5G will bear a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth shooter. Up front, there will be a 16MP (f/2.4) selfie snapper.

Internals The phone will support 30W fast-charging

The OPPO Reno5 Lite 5G will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will boot Android 11 and pack a 4,220mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information OPPO Reno5 Lite 5G: Pricing and availability