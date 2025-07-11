Larry David to host history comedy series produced by Obamas

In an unexpected collaboration, HBO has announced a new sketch comedy series on American history starring Larry David, with Barack Obama and Michelle Obama involved as executive producers through their company, Higher Ground. The yet-to-be-titled show will be a limited series with six half-hour episodes. It will be produced by the Obamas's Higher Ground production company and written by David, 78, along with Jeff Schaffer—his collaborator from Curb Your Enthusiasm. The latter will also direct the episodes.

Series details 'The history of America...': Logline of the new series The upcoming series is a tribute to the 250th anniversary of America, as per the official logline. It reads, "President and Mrs. Obama wanted to honor America's 250th anniversary and celebrate the unique history of our nation on this special occasion... But then Larry David called." Notably, this will be David's return to HBO after his long-running show Curb Your Enthusiasm concluded in 2024 with its 12th season.

Tone hints Here's how David and Obama reacted to the news David's statement suggested a humorous tone for the series. He said, "Once Curb ended, I celebrated with a three-day foam party. After a violent allergic reaction to the suds, I yearned to return to my simple life as a beekeeper... Alas, one day my bees mysteriously vanished." Obama also added humorously, "I've sat across the table from some of the world's most difficult leaders... Nothing has prepared me for working with Larry David."