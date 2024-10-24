Summarize Simplifying... In short Siddaramaiah, the Chief Minister, plans to invite former US President Barack Obama to a Congress event in Belagavi, India, around December 24-26.

The aim is to inspire a shift in attitudes towards Mahatma Gandhi, whom Obama has previously praised as a global leader.

The event is part of a centenary celebration featuring a photo exhibition, a memorial pillar, and other programs coordinated with the Karnataka Gandhi Memorial Fund and Gandhian experts.

The event will be held in December

Obama at Congress event? Siddaramaiah plans to invite ex-US president

What's the story The Karnataka Congress is looking to invite former United States President Barack Obama to a major event in December. Karnataka's Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister, H K Patil, said that discussions were underway to bring Obama to the centenary event of the Belgaum Congress session, which began under the presidency of Mahatma Gandhi in 1924.

Event significance

Event aims to honor Gandhi's global leadership

"The opinion of those in the committee... and Chief Minister (Siddaramaiah) has given instructions and President (state Congress -- DK Shivakumar) is saying we have to try to get Barack Obama to Belagavi around December 24,25,26." He said that the intention is to create awareness and bring transition among people who speak lightly about Gandhi. "Obama had said that Mahatma Gandhi ji is not only India's leader, but he is a global leader," Patil told a crowd on Wednesday.

Celebration plans

Centenary celebration to be memorable and meaningful

Siddaramaiah has promised to make the centenary celebration memorable and meaningful. He announced a special program in the Budget 2024-25 to celebrate this milestone. As part of these celebrations, a photo exhibition, installation of a memorial pillar, and other programs are planned. The Congress government will consult the Karnataka Gandhi Memorial Fund and experts on Gandhian issues to organize these events. Patil said rural development and swaraj activities related to Gandhi will be coordinated with concerned departments.