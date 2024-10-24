Obama at Congress event? Siddaramaiah plans to invite ex-US president
The Karnataka Congress is looking to invite former United States President Barack Obama to a major event in December. Karnataka's Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister, H K Patil, said that discussions were underway to bring Obama to the centenary event of the Belgaum Congress session, which began under the presidency of Mahatma Gandhi in 1924.
Event aims to honor Gandhi's global leadership
"The opinion of those in the committee... and Chief Minister (Siddaramaiah) has given instructions and President (state Congress -- DK Shivakumar) is saying we have to try to get Barack Obama to Belagavi around December 24,25,26." He said that the intention is to create awareness and bring transition among people who speak lightly about Gandhi. "Obama had said that Mahatma Gandhi ji is not only India's leader, but he is a global leader," Patil told a crowd on Wednesday.
Centenary celebration to be memorable and meaningful
Siddaramaiah has promised to make the centenary celebration memorable and meaningful. He announced a special program in the Budget 2024-25 to celebrate this milestone. As part of these celebrations, a photo exhibition, installation of a memorial pillar, and other programs are planned. The Congress government will consult the Karnataka Gandhi Memorial Fund and experts on Gandhian issues to organize these events. Patil said rural development and swaraj activities related to Gandhi will be coordinated with concerned departments.