Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan August 15, 2023 | 08:41 am 1 min read

PM Modi dons multi-colored Rajasthani-style turban on I-Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wore a multi-colored Rajasthani-style turban with a long tail on the occasion of India's 77th Independence Day. He paid floral homage to Mahatma Gandhi at the Raj Ghat before proceeding to the Red Fort ramparts to raise the national flag and address the nation. Notably, PM Modi has been wearing a multicolored turban on every Independence Day since 2014.

PM Modi's Independence Day attire

For Tuesday's celebration, PM Modi wore an off-white kurta, white pants, and a jacket with a pocket square to match his multi-colored turban. Last year, on the 76th anniversary of Independence Day, his turban matched the Indian tri-color. Prime Minister Modi donned a saffron turban with red designs in 2021. In 2020, he chose a cream and saffron-colored turban.

PM greeted people on 77th Independence Day

PM Modi also greeted the people on the occasion before his Red Fort address on Tuesday. "Best wishes on Independence Day. We pay homage to our great freedom fighters and reaffirm our commitment to fulfilling their vision. Jai Hind!" he tweeted. The 77th Independence Day marks the final year of the Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav celebration of the government, which started in 2021.

