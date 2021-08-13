Security tightened across Kashmir ahead of Independence Day celebrations

The main function will be held at Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium

Security has been tightened in Kashmir ahead of the Independence Day celebrations as the forces are resorting to technical surveillance including the use of drones to monitor the situation, officials said on Friday. Police and paramilitary forces have been deployed in strength at many places in the city and elsewhere in the Valley to thwart attempts by militants to disrupt the celebrations, they said.

Main function

The officials said a random search of vehicles and checking and frisking of people is being carried out at several places across the valley, especially around the venues of the August 15 functions. They said the main function will be held at Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will preside over it.

Technical surveillance

Will ensure incident-free function in every district: IGP

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said all security arrangements have been put in place across the valley and the forces are on alert. "There is checking, frisking, and drone surveillance on the people. We are using technical surveillance. We will ensure an incident-free function in every district, including Srinagar," Kumar told reporters.

Quote

Pakistan is always instigating militants to stop people: IGP

He said people should not feel any fear and participate in the functions. "Pakistan is always instigating militants to stop people, by carrying out terror incidents. Do not be afraid, your force is ready and we will provide security," the IGP said.

Details

Contingents of various security forces participated in the dress rehearsal

Kumar was speaking to reporters at the Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium where a full dress rehearsal took place. The function was presided over by Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole. Pole hoisted the national flag, took salute at the March past, and inspected the parade on the occasion, the officials said. The officials said the contingents of various security forces participated in the March past.