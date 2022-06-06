India

PM Modi to inaugurate 'Iconic Week Celebrations' today

Written by Srishty Choudhury Jun 06, 2022, 12:32 pm 2 min read

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the "Iconic Week Celebrations" of the Ministries of Finance and Corporate Affairs in Delhi on Monday. The "iconic week" will be celebrated from Monday to Saturday (June 6-11) and trace the journey of both ministries over the past eight years. This is part of the "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" celebrations to commemorate India's 75 years of independence.

Context Why does this story matter?

"Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" is an initiative of the government to commemorate the 75 glorious years of India's independence.

PM Modi had launched a 75-week countdown to the 75th year of Independence on March 12, 2021, dedicating it to the people of India who have been instrumental in the country's evolutionary journey.

The prime minister's vision of activating India 2.0 is also being celebrated.

Government-linked schemes PM to launch Jan Samarth Portal

PM Modi will also launch the Jan Samarth Portal, the national portal for credit-linked government schemes. It is a one-stop digital portal that directly connects beneficiaries to lenders ensuring end-to-end coverage of all government-linked schemes. The portal will also encourage inclusive growth and development of various sectors by guiding and providing them with the right type of government benefits, the Prime Minister's Office said.

Logo PM to inaugurate exhibition, new coins

A digital exhibition tracing the journey of the Finance and the Corporate Affairs Ministries over the past eight years will also be inaugurated by the prime minister. He will also release special series of Re. 1, Rs. 2, Rs. 5, Rs. 10, and Rs. 20 coins carrying the "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" logo. Visually impaired persons will also easily identify these coins.

Information Event to be organized at 75 locations simultaneously

Monday's event will also be organized simultaneously at 75 locations across the country, the PMO said. Each location will be connected to the main venue, i.e., Vigyan Bhawan, Delhi, through virtual mode.