Sharad Pawar has 'candid conversation' with PM Modi, draws criticism

Written by Ayushi Goswami August 01, 2023 | 07:29 pm 2 min read

Modi and Pawar shared stage after seven years

In an interesting turn of events, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar shared the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an event in Maharashtra's Pune on Tuesday. This comes even as Sharad's allies from the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc requested him to skip the event. However, what caught everyone's attention was the "candid" interaction between the two leaders.

Ajit Pawar was present at event

Before receiving the Lokmanya Tilak National Award at the event, Modi walked up to greet Sharad. Both of them were seen grinning while having a "candid conversation." The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader then walked away as Sharad patted him on the back. Interestingly, Sharad's rebel nephew, Ajit Pawar, was also present on the stage and was all smiles as Modi patted him.

Watch: Modi greets Sharad

Shiv Sena (UBT) criticizes Sharad's move

Reportedly, Modi and Sharad last appeared on the same stage together seven years ago. On Tuesday, he was invited as the chief guest at the Lokmanya Tilak Smarak Mandir Trust's event. Reacting to his presence, the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) said Sharad could have backed out, but he said he couldn't as he invited Modi to the event months ago.

Pawars' first public event after rebellion

Moreover, Ajit's public presence at the event with his uncle was the first since he revolted against him to join the BJP-Shiv Sena coalition-led Maharashtra government last month. The new deputy chief minister has even staked a claim to the NCP's symbol and name. The tussle between the two remains as senior Pawar has refused to support the BJP no matter what.

Sharad does not support BJP

The stage also saw Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis's presence. This calls for a harsh reality check for the opposition's 26-party INDIA camp, which will soon meet for the third time in Mumbai. Sharad's controversial move comes two days after he said if his party, the Congress, and Shiv Sena (UBT) decide, they can usher in a change in Maharashtra.

