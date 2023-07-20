Manipur video: Thousands of people rally in protest in Churachandpur

The horrific video showed two women being paraded naked

Thousands of people hit the streets of Manipur's Churachandpur district on Thursday after a horrific video of two women being paraded naked went viral, reported NDTV. The protest comes after the police arrested one of the culprits, who is believed to be the mastermind of the assault. Notably, Chief Minister N Biren Singh has said his government is considering capital punishment for the miscreants.

Why does this story matter?

Reportedly, the video, which has triggered a massive outcry across the country, was captured on May 4, a day after ethnic violence erupted in Manipur. The victims, who were from a tribal community, were groped and paraded by a group of men to a field, where they were allegedly gang-raped. The incident took place in Kangpokpi district, around 35km away from Imphal.

Both Houses adjourned amid ruckus

Following the viral video, the first sitting of the monsoon session in Parliament saw outrage from the opposition parties, which demanded discussions on Manipur violence with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre. Amid the ruckus, both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned for the day, with proceedings scheduled to resume at 11:00am on Friday.

SC directs Centre to take action

Earlier on Thursday, the Supreme Court took suo moto cognizance of the matter and directed the Centre and the Manipur government to take immediate action. The apex court said it will act if there's no improvement in the ground situation. Following severe backlash, PM Narendra Modi finally broke his silence over the issue and said the accused will not be spared.

NCW asks Twitter to remove viral footage

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Thursday formally directed the head of public policy at Twitter India to remove the video showing the women being paraded naked. "This video compromises the victims' identities and is a punishable offense," the NCW said. The directive comes after reports said the central government asked social media platforms to delete the footage.

Congress workers stage protest in Delhi

Separately, several women Congress workers staged a protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, seeking action and accountability from the central government over the incident. They also sought the resignation of Singh, who stepped down as Manipur CM but later took a U-turn last month. Members of the Indian Youth Congress, too, protested in the national capital to "wake up the deaf and mute Modi government."

Video: Female Congress workers protesting

Over 150 killed in Manipur's ethnic violence

Over 150 people have been killed in Manipur's ethnic violence following a May 3 protest against the Meitei community's Scheduled Tribe (ST) status demand. Meiteis (53% of the population) claim they face difficulties due to large-scale Bangladeshi and Myanmarese illegal immigrants and restrictions on settling in the state's hilly areas. Whereas Nagas and Kukis (around 40% of the population) are concerned about their prospects.

