Nearly 47,000 citizens evacuated in violence-torn Manipur: Report

Written by Ayushi Goswami June 13, 2023 | 05:28 pm 1 min read

Manipur CM N Biren Singh made crucial announcements for citizens on Monday

Nearly 47,000 citizens have been evacuated, and hundreds of homes have been destroyed due to the ethnic violence in Manipur, ANI reported. Taking stock of the situation, Manipur CM N Biren Singh on Monday extended his support to the people affected by the clashes, which first broke out on May 3 over the Meiteis' demand to be included in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) list.

Government to build nearly 4,000 houses: Singh

At a press conference, Singh said, "We are planning to build nearly 4,000 houses for those who have been displaced because of violence. The blueprint is yet to be finalized but we are looking to build a two-room set of such houses." He added that displaced students, residing in the relief camps in Imphal, will be sent to the city's schools and colleges.

Aadhaar cards will be reissued to displaced persons: CM

The chief minister further stated that since many of the displaced people have lost their Aadhaar cards, arrangements will be made to reissue the document at the shelter camps. Meanwhile, the Manipur government has extended the internet ban in the state till Thursday. Moreover, a peace committee has been constituted to initiate dialog and negotiations between groups involved in the violence.

