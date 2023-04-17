Lifestyle

Meet Miss India 2023 2nd runner-up, Manipur's Thounaojam Strela Luwang

Written by Sneha Das Apr 17, 2023, 12:59 pm 2 min read

This year, the 59th edition of the Femina Miss India was held on April 15, with Manipur hosting the event's grand finale, creating history for the first time in Northeast India. While Kota's 18-year-old Nandini Gupta was announced the winner, Shreya Poonja from Delhi and Thounaojam Strela Luwang from Manipur, were declared the first and second runner-ups respectively.

Luwang was diagnosed with epilepsy at a very young age

Born in Manipur, Luwang studied international business studies after completing school. At a young age, she faced a lot of bullying which lead to stress and anxiety. Following this, Luwang was diagnosed with epilepsy. An avid supporter of mental health﻿, her aim is to promote a child-friendly education system in the country. Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Princess Diana are the Manipuri beauty's biggest inspirations.

Luwang described herself as an 'empathetic, compassionate and deep thinker'

During her interaction with India Times, Luwang described herself as an "empathetic, compassionate and deep thinker." She said that she wants to help children overcome bullying and fight other mental health issues associated with gender equality. "I'm feeling...I don't know it feels like a dream. But surely, it feels awesome and I am...all the emotions are really coming through," she told Zoom TV Digital.

Luwang was crowned Miss Manipur in 2017

When asked what three qualities every woman must possess, Luwang listed leadership, empathy, and confidence. Apart from being the second runner-up of Femina Miss India 2023, Luwang was also crowned Miss Manipur in 2017 and she was also one of the top finalists at the Miss Diva Northeast 2016-2017. The 21-year-old started her modeling career with Eicher Motors and later appeared in several advertisements.

Other notable pageant wins from Northeast India

Priyadarshini Chatterjee from Assam was crowned Femina Miss India World in 2016, becoming the first northeast Indian to represent India at Miss World. Northeast men are also soaring high in Indian male pageants. Songashim Rungsung from Manipur bagged the Rubaru Mr. India, United Continents in 2020-2021. Merenzungba Longkumer, from Nagaland, won the Mr. India International 2022 with around 3,322,44 online votes.