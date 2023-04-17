Lifestyle

Try these summer smoothies and score a healthy gut

Summer season is here and it's time to indulge in delicious chilled mocktails, fruit juices, and smoothies to stay cool and hydrated. Made with healthy veggies and fruits, smoothies are yogurt or milk-based preparations that are a must-have during summer. They are rich in nutrients that offer energy to your body. Here are five summer smoothie recipes that will aid in digestion.

Lemon, pear, and ginger smoothie

This filling and nutritious green juice is packed with fiber and protein and will help promote digestion. It will keep your gut healthy and offer you instant energy. Blend fresh ginger root, chopped celery, avocado, spinach, and lemon juice with water until smooth. Add more water if necessary. For sweetness, add chopped banana and blend again. Pour into a tall glass and serve chilled.

Blueberry and flax seed smoothie

Packed with fiber, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, blueberries are a must-have during summer. Flax seeds, on the other hand, are an excellent prebiotic food that is packed with fiber. Blend frozen blueberries with whole flax seeds, non-dairy milk, Greek yogurt, chopped banana, and spinach. Add ice cubes and blend again. Pour into a tall glass, garnish with blueberries, and serve chilled.

Coconut water and pineapple smoothie

This pineapple and coconut water smoothie is the perfect tropical drink to serve on a hot summer afternoon. It will boost your immunity and prevent any digestive issues. Blend frozen chopped pineapple with fresh ginger, coconut water, Greek yogurt, turmeric, and honey until smooth and creamy. Pour into a tall glass, garnish with a few pineapple slices, and serve chilled.

Beet and spinach smoothie

One of the best vegetables for your gut health, beets are loaded with fiber and betalain that help reduce inflammation and oxidative stress. The addition of prunes to the smoothie will improve your bowel movements and strengthen your digestive system. Blend fresh beet juice with chopped spinach, strawberries, and prunes. Add banana, a slice of ginger, and unsweetened kefir and blend again. Serve chilled.

Dates and banana smoothie

Dates are extremely good for your digestive health which also replenish your energy after a rigorous workout. They offer you a healthy dose of proteins as well. Blend a handful of dates with frozen chopped banana, diced apple, almond butter, and flax seeds until smooth and creamy. Pour this healthy smoothie into a tall glass, garnish with banana slices, and serve chilled.