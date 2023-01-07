Lifestyle

Amazing health benefits of scallions you must know

Amazing health benefits of scallions you must know

Written by Sneha Das Jan 07, 2023, 02:15 am 2 min read

Scallions are loaded with essential nutrients and antioxidants

Scallions are hollow, tube-like green tops that have a mild and oniony zing, and the white bulb, in the end, has a sharper taste. This vegetable was first grown in Central Asia hundreds of years ago. Scallions are loaded with fiber, vitamin C, B-complex vitamins, carotenoids, flavonoids, minerals, calcium, antioxidants, and potassium. Check out this veggie's five amazing health benefits.

Promotes weight loss

Packed with natural fibers, scallions promote weight loss and help prevent obesity. They help regulate your appetite as they take a while to get completely digested. This prevents unhealthy cravings and helps you maintain a healthy weight. The thiamine in scallions prevents weight gain and restricts the accumulation of fat. The quercetin and ferulic acid in them also prevent fat build-up in the body.

Helps manage diabetes

The antioxidants in scallions help manage your blood sugar levels, thereby preventing the risk of diabetes. They help neutralize free radicals and reduce oxidative stress﻿. These antioxidants work against an enzyme called alpha-glucosidase and help delay carbohydrate digestion and slow down glucose absorption into the bloodstream. This prevents sudden blood sugar rise after having a meal and eventually cuts down the risk of diabetes.

Helps combat the risk of cancer

Loaded with powerful nutrients including bioflavonoids, scallions possess anti-cancer properties and are highly effective against colon cancer. The antioxidants in them flush out free radicals from the body and reduce oxidative stress that can cause cancer. They reduce inflammation in the body that can trigger the condition. Scallions also help reduce the symptoms of intestinal, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

Cures anemia

Rich in iron, scallions help cure the condition of anemia and increase the levels of red blood cells in the body. The vitamin C in scallions helps enhance the absorption of iron in the body from ingested food, thereby preventing the risk of anemia. Include this healthy vegetable in your daily diet to promote red blood cell synthesis and blood passage.

Boosts your immune system

The presence of vitamin C and zinc in scallions improve blood circulation in the body and boost your immunity levels. Vitamin C helps in the growth and development of tissues and eliminates toxins from the system. It helps prevent infections and diseases and nourishes your body. It also maintains your heart health and reduces your blood pressure levels, promoting cardiac muscle activity.