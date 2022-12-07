Lifestyle

5 health benefits of betel leaf that make it 'paan'-tastic!

5 health benefits of betel leaf that make it 'paan'-tastic!

Written by Anujj Trehaan Dec 07, 2022, 08:18 pm 2 min read

Betel leaves have been used as a medical remedy to heal many diseases

Let's open the "paan-dora's box" of wholesomeness! Often used in religious rituals in India, betel leaf's history dates back more than 5000 years. In fact, this heart-shaped, deep green-colored leaf finds its mention in various religious and ancient texts. Additionally, it is considered to have several medicinal properties and is even used in the treatment of many diseases. Here are its health benefits.

May improve digestion

Ever wondered why many people chew on betel leaf after finishing a meal? Well, that's because it is blessed with carminative, anti-flatulent, and intestinal properties that promote a healthy and strong gut. In addition to this, it is also very helpful in increasing metabolism, making your intestines more active in absorbing all the possible nutrients, vitamins, and minerals.

May maintain oral health

Betel leaf is loaded with anti-microbial compounds that are powerful enough to combat a variety of harmful bacterial present in your mouth. With this, one can effectively overcome bad breath, cavities, gum problems, plaque, and tooth decay. Besides improving metabolism, chewing a tiny bit of betel leaf after meals can also help you get rid of multiple oral infections.

May prevent cancer

While consuming betel leaf with tobacco can lead to severe cancers, it is known that betel leaf alone is packed with essential anti-cancer properties. It features phenolic compounds that harbor antioxidant, anti-mutagenic, and anti-proliferative properties that make it totally a cancer-fighting substance. In addition to this, it is also abundant with essential phytochemicals that reduce the risk of developing cancer.

May relieve joint pains

Besides other nutrients, betel leaf is also a rich source of anti-inflammatory properties. These compounds offer great comfort to aching joints and their counterparts like rheumatoid arthritis, osteoporosis, etc. To get relief from joint pains, warm a bunch of betel leaves and tie them around the affected area. This will significantly reduce pain and inflammation in the affected spot.

May prevent malaria

Various studies have shown that betel leaf was heavily used in Malaysia as a remedy to get rid of malaria during ancient times. Terpenes, which is a health-promoting compound present in betel leaf are abundant with anti-malarial properties. Not just that, it is also loaded with flavonoids that feature anti-parasitic compounds that work effectively against different strains of malaria.