National Cashew Day 2022: 5 dessert recipes using cashews

Written by Anujj Trehaan Nov 23, 2022, 04:25 am 2 min read

Try these five lip-smacking cashew dessert recipes today

Let's cash in some cashews today! November 23 marks National Cashew Day in the US, celebrating the existence and versatility of this toothsome nut. From being the perfect snack to a delicious ingredient in food, this wholesome dry fruit is a favorite of many. So to help you commemorate this occasion, here are five drool-worthy dessert recipes with cashew as the main ingredient.

Indian favorite Kaju katli

Start by grinding cashews into a fine powder. Separately, heat some water in a pan and add sugar and saffron to it. Mix the syrup well. Now add cardamom powder and cashew powder. Mix and cook for three minutes. Then spread this mixture on a tray and let it cool. Finally, kneed it a little, garnish it with silver vark, cut, and serve.

Crunchy Butterscotch cashew bar

Cream some butter and brown sugar until fluffy. Now combine all-purpose flour and salt together and add them to the above mixture. Bake this for about 10 to 15 minutes or until it turns golden brown. Separately, in a saucepan, add butterscotch chips, corn syrup, butter, and water. Cook over medium heat and stir well. Spread it over the baked crust and serve.

Cake Cashew cake

Cream some butter and sugar in a mixing bowl until smooth. Now add some eggs and beat them constantly. Add ground cashews, vanilla extract, plain flour, condensed milk, baking powder, and sodium bicarbonate. Mix well. Bake this mixture at 175 degrees Celsius for 35 to 40 minutes or until a wooden skewer inserted in the middle comes out clean. Cut into slices and serve.

Warm or chilled Cashew payasam

Grind some overnight-soaked cashews with 1/2 cup milk into a fine paste. Separately, boil some milk. Once done, add raisins and sugar to it. Keep cooking on a low flame for about eight to 10 minutes. Now add the cashew paste to it along with a few strands of saffron. Keep stirring. Once the milk thickens, remove it from the flame. Serve warm or chilled.

Caramel goodness Caramel cashew bites

Mix brown sugar and 1/4 cup of butter. Fork until it resembles coarse crumbs. Now add some flour and salt to taste. Mix well. Bake this mixture for 10 to 15 minutes or until set. Next, melt some butterscotch-flavored baking chips with two tablespoons of butter. Pour it over the baked mix and make it bubbly. Cool it down, refrigerate, and serve.