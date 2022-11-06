Lifestyle

Drink these 5 winter-special detox concoctions to boost your metabolism

Written by Anujj Trehaan Nov 06, 2022, 02:15 am 2 min read

Cleanse your system and boost your metabolism this winter

Winter demands more attention to health. It is that snuggly time of the year when all we need is some warmth to keep ourselves healthy and thriving. And to thrive in the cold temperatures, sip on some delicious and nutrient-rich beverages that give your metabolism the kind of boost it needs. Here are five winter-special detox concoctions that you must prepare and consume.

Loaded with antioxidants Turmeric tea

Heat some water in a saucepan. Bring it to a simmer and add 1/2 tablespoon of turmeric (haldi), 1/2 tablespoon of chopped ginger, 1/4 tablespoon of black pepper, and one tablespoon of honey. Stir all these ingredients well and keep cooking for a while. Allow the concoction to boil until the water reduces to half. Once done, filter out the ingredients and drink.

Rich in vitamin C Orange-ginger-carrot juice

This juice is packed with vitamin C, antioxidants, fiber, and anti-inflammatory compounds that will keep you healthy during the cold season. All you have to do is juice the carrot and orange separately. Combine them in a blender and add some crushed turmeric and ginger to it. Blend for about 30 seconds, and then squeeze in some lemon juice. Strain the juice and drink.

Worth sipping on Ginger, lemon, and honey tea

This sweet and spicy tea is useful in healing sore throats and colds that are common in the winter season. Grab a saucepan and heat some water in it. Just before it begins to boil, drop in some finely-chopped ginger. As it starts to boil, add some tea leaves, honey, and a few drops of lemon juice. Strain it and drink hot.

Wholesome Pomegranate, beetroot, and aloe vera detox juice

Beetroot is a great cleanser and helps boost your immunity. Grab some fresh and natural aloe vera gel by peeling off the yellow layer just beneath the plant's rind. Keep it aside for a while. Separately, squeeze out some pomegranate juice and add it to the blender with some chopped beetroot. Add aloe vera gel and some black pepper, and blend. Strain and drink.

Green goodness Spinach and avocado smoothie

Blessed with a plethora of vital vitamins and minerals, the spinach and avocado smoothie is the perfect detox you can offer to your body. Take a blender and add some almond milk or any milk of your choice. Next, add some organic spinach, avocado, apple, banana, and chia seeds to it. Blend until smooth. Pour it into a glass and garnish with chia seeds.