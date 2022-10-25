Lifestyle

5 fruits you must have in winters to stay healthy

5 fruits you must have in winters to stay healthy

Written by Anujj Trehaan Oct 25, 2022, 10:50 am 2 min read

Gorge on these fruits to keep yourself healthy this winter

Let's give a fruity punch to this winter season! The chances of falling ill during the winter months are always relatively high than in any other season because of cooler temperatures and shorter days. However, if you consume a diet rich in fruits that are loaded with vitamins, you are good to go. Here are five fruits that you must savor in winter.

Promotes gut health Apple

Apple is abundant with fiber and a host of minerals and vitamins that make it a wholesome fruit to have during winter. Additionally, it contains pectin, which is useful in promoting gut health, and the vitamin C present in it boosts immunity. What's more? Well, this red crunchy fruit is also quite rich in copper, iron, potassium, vitamins A, E, and K, and carbs.

Hydrating Orange

Orange is blessed with a high content of vitamin C, which makes it an essential fruit to have during winter. The vitamin C in it fight off foreign infections and thus, keeps you safe from contracting flu and related ailments. In addition to this, the fruit also keeps you hydrated, and your skin nourished against the season's dryness.

Rich in vitamin A Guava

Another fantastic fruit that you must savor during the winter season is guava. It is rich in vitamin A, potassium, folate, fiber, and copper, which make it quite healthy and safe to consume when the temperature drops. Having guava during winter can also help you prevent cell damage and inflammation. Besides that, it's also rich in vitamin C which prevents colds and flu.

Green deliciousness Kiwi

Kiwi is a winter favorite and that's because it is packed with nutrients that keep you warm and healthy. From vitamin C, copper, magnesium, and iron to calcium, zinc, phosphorus, fiber, and antioxidants, this green bundle of deliciousness has them all. Besides keeping you safe from infections, it also promotes skin health that may deteriorate during winter.

Maintains blood sugar levels Pomegranate

Pomegranate is rich in fiber, which helps you with digestion that slows down when the temperature is low. Its high vitamin C quotient keeps you away from the common cold and flu by boosting your immune system. Another interesting health benefit that you can derive from this fruit is its ability to reduce body stress, increase blood, heal inflammations, and maintain blood sugar levels.