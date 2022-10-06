Lifestyle

5 health benefits of squash you must remember

5 health benefits of squash you must remember

Written by Anujj Trehaan Oct 06, 2022, 07:00 pm 2 min read

Let's learn about the many health benefits of squash

Squash is a comforting, refreshing, and extremely versatile "vegetable." While many consider it a vegetable, it is actually a fruit that is both a summer staple and a winter favorite. In addition to this, this food item is quite wholesome as it boasts an impressive nutrient profile. Here are five health benefits of squash, in case you were avoiding them.

Better vision May improve eye health

Summer squash contains high levels of beta-carotene and lutein. Both of these nutrients play an important role in preventing the onset of cataracts and macular degeneration that leads to the aforementioned disorder. Additionally, the carotenoids found in winter squash also lower the chances of macular degeneration. Its vitamin C content also helps improve your vision.

Stay fit May reduce weight

If you're on the lookout for an alternative that helps you lose weight naturally, healthily, and flavorfully, consider yourself sorted. Squash can help you shed those extra kilos as it is fat-free and very low in calories. Additionally, it is also low in carbs content, which makes it a rather healthy alternative to other high-calorie vegetables like potatoes and corn.

Stay strong May boost immunity

Squash is abundant in vitamin C, which helps in boosting immunity and one's ability to fight off infections. A few varieties of squash are also rich in fiber, which is good for gut health. What's more? Well, this fruit is also blessed with nutrients including vitamin A, folate, magnesium, copper, riboflavin, manganese, phosphorus, and potassium all of which boost immunity.

High in potassium and zinc May regulate blood pressure

If you're suffering from high blood pressure, you may want to add squash to your daily diet. Squash is known to be loaded with potassium, which helps in relaxing your blood vessels and arteries. In addition to this, it also contains a good amount of zinc, which plays a great role in stabilizing blood pressure to normal levels.

Prevents aging May improve skin health

Being rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, squash is quite beneficial for the skin. Vitamin A in it helps you maintain healthy skin. In addition to this, it also helps your skin fight off the damaging effects of the sun's UV rays, aging, fine lines, wrinkles, and pigmentation. That's not all, it also helps keep your skin hydrated.