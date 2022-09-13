Lifestyle

International Chocolate Day 2022: 5 chocolate drink recipes to try

These chocolate drinks are healthy and filling.

Observed on September 13 every year, International Chocolate Day celebrates the world-famous sweet treat that made its debut about 4,000 years back. Available in different varieties like dark, milk, and white chocolates, these culinary delights are made from the fruits of the cacao tree which is native to Central and South America. Here are five delicious chocolate drink recipes that you must try today.

Thick and creamy Choco shake

Made with milk and dark chocolate, choco shakes offers an essential nutrient called choline which is important for healthy nerve function. Boil some milk in a broad non-stick pan. Add grated dark chocolate and mix well. Transfer everything into a mixer along with powdered sugar. Blend well until smooth. Refrigerate for an hour, garnish with dark chocolate shavings, and serve chilled.

Tingling flavor of soda Chocolate soda

If you are craving a fizzy drink with a delicious chocolatey flavor, try this choco-soda beverage soon. You can easily pair a pizza or pasta with this drink. Put chilled soda, cocoa powder, vanilla ice cream, chilled milk, and sugar into a blender and blend well until nice and smooth. Pour into tall glasses, add some ice cubes, and serve chilled.

So flavourful Mexican hot chocolate

This hot chocolate has a beautiful aroma of cinnamon and the addition of vanilla essence gives this drink a deep flavor. Mix together cocoa powder, salt, and cinnamon powder. Keep aside. Heat the milk in a pan for four minutes. Add the cocoa powder mixture, mix well, and cook for about two-three minutes. Add vanilla essence, mix well again, and serve warm.

Hydrating and healthy Chocolate lassi

A little twist to the hydrating traditional Punjabi drink, chocolate lassi is the perfect way to satisfy your sweet cravings. Grind the sugar to make it finely powdered. Blend it with curd, cocoa powder, and water. Pour into tall glasses, garnish with cocoa powder, and chocolate shavings. Serve chilled. You can also replace sugar with jaggery for a sugar-free drink.

Two ingredients in one drink Chocolate coffee

Love both coffee and chocolate? Here we bring to you the perfect amalgamation of both ingredients in one drink. Put small dark chocolate pieces in a bowl. Add some milk, coffee powder, and sugar. Stir everything well. Microwave the mixture for one minute and blend. Add remaining milk and ice cubes, and blend again. Garnish with whipped cream and chocolate chips.