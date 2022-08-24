Lifestyle

5 health benefits of mushrooms that you must know about

Mushrooms score high on both flavor and wholesomeness. Check out their five health benefits.

Mushrooms are known for their delicious taste and impressive nutrient profile. Abundant with vitamins and minerals, they have earned their place in many diets and recipes across the world. From shiitake and crimini to oyster and beech, these fungi are available in over 2000 kinds worldwide, making them a popular food item. Here are five health benefits of consuming mushrooms that you must know.

Rich in potassium Lowers blood pressure

Mushrooms are blessed with potassium, which helps in managing blood pressure. It's a nutrient that garners attention for negating the effects of excess sodium in the body. Additionally, it is known that potassium is helpful in reducing tensions in blood vessels, promoting a better blood flow throughout the body. Maitake, a kind of mushroom, that you can savor to lower your blood pressure.

Stay shielded Boosts immunity

Loaded with anti-inflammatory properties, mushrooms have come across as a great source to boost immunity. Research has concluded that mushrooms trigger microphages in our immune system, thereby improving their ability to fight off foreign bodies. In fact, including them as a part of your daily diet can make you less susceptible to serious ailments and inflammations.

Bye bye obesity Helps in weight loss

If you're wanting to lose those extra kilos, you should definitely include mushrooms in your diet. Many studies have shown that mushrooms, when combined with daily physical exercises and other lifestyle changes, can help you lose weight in a healthy way. In fact, the antioxidants present in them can also reduce the risk of hypertension and other metabolism-related disorders.

Preventing cell damage May prevent cancer

In 17 different studies published in September 2021, people who had a high mushroom-rich diet were 34% less prone to suffer from breast cancer. Since they are loaded with antioxidants, especially ergothioneine and glutathione, they are helpful in protecting cells from getting damaged. Reishi, which is also called "mushroom of immortality", has been used traditionally to treat cancer in Asia.

Stay sharp Improves brain health

A study involving 663 adults of age 60 and above in Singapore found out that those who consumed at least two servings of mushrooms a week had 57% lower odds of developing Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI). Additionally, it was recorded that this set of people usually ate mushrooms including oyster, golden, dried, shiitake, white button, and canned.