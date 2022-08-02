Lifestyle

5 exotic fruits you must savor in this lifetime

Here are some exotic fruits from around the world that you must try soon.

Fruits are nature's free gifts to mankind. Loaded with antioxidants and other essential nutrients, a fruit-rich diet can reduce your risk of developing several chronic diseases. They are hydrating and low on calories, so why not look for more varieties? On that fruity note, here are five exotic fruits from around the world that you must try at least once in your life.

Mellow flavor Mangosteen

Mangosteen (aka Mangustaan) is the national fruit of Thailand. It is abundant with vitamin C and a host of minerals including manganese, copper, and magnesium. This fruit is low on saturated fats and cholesterol but soars high on dietary fibre. With a mellow flavor and a fragrant appeal, this fruit appears beautiful with an outer purple covering.

Manila tamarind Camachile

Camachile resembles our Indian jalebi in appearance but not in its taste and color. Also known as Manila tamarind, this green and pink fruit has black seeds inside its pulp. While the pulp can be used in lemonades or even eaten raw, the seeds are a great addition to curries. The fruit is rich in properties that help aid gum ailments and toothache.

Japani phal Persimmon

Commonly known as Japani phal, this fruit is grown in Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, in India. It offers the goodness of vitamin A and C, copper, fiber, and phosphorus. It is also rich in manganese, which helps blood clot. Persimmon is blessed with properties known to help treat mouth cancers and skin issues. The fruit, which resembles a tomato, tastes sweet when ripe.

South America Passion fruit

Passion fruit is indigenous to South America, and is about the size of an oval tennis ball and turns to deep purple when ripe. One should wait until the fruit wrinkles before eating it. It can also be used in sharbats and milkshakes. Often eaten with the seeds, the fruit is rich in fiber, which can help remove excess cholesterol from your blood vessels.

Southeast Asia Rambutan

Rambutan is part of the Sapindaceae family just like lychee and is native to Southeast Asia. It is about the same size as lychee but has a thicker and hairy exterior. The fleshy and edible part of the fruit tastes sweet and mildly acidic, somewhat similar to grapes. The seed can be cooked and eaten but it is bitter to taste.