Lifestyle

5 best diabetic-friendly dessert recipes

5 best diabetic-friendly dessert recipes

Written by Sneha Das Jun 21, 2022, 06:09 pm 2 min read

Diabetics have several restrictions regarding their diet.

Sweets are something most people love. But unfortunately, some of us are forced to give up on them for various reasons. One such reason is diabetes as sugar intake makes the condition worse. But what if we tell you that diabetics can also enjoy their desserts without the risk of hyperglycemia? Here are some diabetic-friendly dessert recipes to satisfy your sweet cravings.

#1 Apple rabdi

This apple rabdi is low in fat, healthy, wholesome, and perfect to serve as a dessert to people suffering from diabetes. Boil the milk and simmer for 10-12 minutes. Add grated apple, mix well and let it simmer for two-three minutes. Add cardamom and nutmeg powder and mix well. Let it cool. Add a sugar substitute, mix and refrigerate for one hour. Serve chilled.

#2 Sugar-free strawberry ice cream

You don't need to give up on your love for ice cream if you are diabetic. Make this sugar-free strawberry ice cream and savor it without guilt. Mix together the cornflour and cold milk and keep aside. Boil the remaining milk, add the cornflour mixture, and stir well. Add the strawberries once cool. Freeze for four-six hours. Blend and freeze it again. Serve chilled.

#3 Oats kheer

Craving for some delicious, creamy, and luscious kheer but concerned about the sugar content? Don't worry, try this healthy oats kheer at home to satisfy your sweet cravings. Roast one cup of oats for four-five minutes. Boil milk, along with cardamom, dates, raisins, and almonds for five minutes. Add roasted oats and boil until thick. Garnish with some more dates, and almonds, and serve.

#4 Anjeer barfi

Soak some anjeer for two hours and grind until smooth. Keep aside. Saute the anjeer paste in ghee. Add condensed milk and cardamom powder and mix well. Add cashew nut powder, mix well, and spread the mixture on a butter paper. Sprinkle khus khus powder. Cover and refrigerate for 30 minutes. Open the wrap, slice into barfi shapes and serve.

#5 Chocolate mousse

Who doesn't love chocolates, right? Try this gooey and luscious chocolate mousse made with dark chocolates that is diabetic-friendly and tasty as well. Melt dark chocolate and salted butter and mix well. Whip together coconut cream, stevia, and cocoa powder and add to the chocolate-butter mixture. Mix well and garnish with some berries and mint leaves. Refrigerate for an hour before serving.