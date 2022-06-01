Lifestyle

5 types of cakes you must try baking

5 types of cakes you must try baking

Written by Lahari Basu Jun 01, 2022, 05:10 pm 2 min read

How many of these cakes have you tasted and tried?

Let's scoot over sponge cake and try something new this time. Does it bother you to bake the same kind of cake on every birthday? If you're a baker, you probably know about a variety of cakes. However, for the uninitiated, the process used to bake a cake changes its taste and appearance. Here are five types of cakes you must bake at home.

#1 Swiss roll

Whip egg whites and sugar till stiff peaks appear. Beat egg yolks, sugar, and vanilla until creamy. Pour the egg yolk mixture into flour-cocoa powder-baking powder mixture, and add coffee and melted butter. Fold in the egg whites. Bake in a shallow pan. Gently roll the warm cake with parchment and cool in the rolled-up shape. Unroll, add whipped cream, and roll back up!

#2 Cheesecake

In unbaked cheesecakes, the base is made of crushed biscuits and butter mixture. Layer the bottom and sides of a pie pan with crushed biscuits and butter mixture. Beat softened cream cheese and powdered sugar. Mix vanilla essence, and heavy cream and beat. Whisk in a little gelatin at the end. Fill the pie tin with this mixture and chill before serving.

#3 Christmas cake

Soak chopped raisins, tutti frutti, cherries, dried plum, almonds, cashews, dried apples in orange juice, and rum for 24 hours. Whisk together the flour, baking powder, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg powders, and salt. In a large mixing bowl, cream butter and sugar, add eggs and beat. Fold in orange zest and the fruit mixture along with the liquid. Bake in a preheated oven.

#4 Banana cake

Mix flour, baking soda, and salt. In a large bowl beat butter, and light brown sugar until light and fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time, and beat well. Add bananas and mix. Gradually, add the flour and some buttermilk, and mix well. Add chopped walnuts to the batter. Pour the batter into a greased pan and bake in a preheated oven.

#5 Depression cake

No, you don't have to be depressed to prepare this. This vegan cake contains no milk, eggs, or butter! Mix together flour, baking soda, salt, sugar, and cocoa powder. Add vanilla extract and vinegar to one cup water. Add oil to the dry ingredients, then the water mixture. Whisk until the batter is smooth and lump-free. Bake in a pre-heated oven for 35 minutes.