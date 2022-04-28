Lifestyle

5 tasty lychee recipes for summer

Written by Sneha Das Apr 28, 2022, 04:33 pm 2 min read

These lychee recipes are refreshing and perfect for summer.

Lychee is a sub-tropical juicy and pulpy fruit that is a must-have during summers. It is native to South China and is known as the "King of Fruits" there. This jelly-like fleshy fruit is loaded with antioxidants and fiber that boost the body's metabolism and replenish electrolyte levels. Here are five lychee recipes you can try at home this summer.

#1 Lychee mojito

Give a refreshing and fun twist to your classic mojito recipe with this non-alcoholic and healthy lychee mojito. It's light, sweet, minty, and perfect for the hot humid weather. Crush fresh mint leaves and five-six lychee pieces in a tall glass. Add lemon juice and powdered sugar to this and mix everything well. Add crushed ice, and soda and stir well. Serve chilled.

#2 Lychee kheer

Heat milk in a saucepan. Add green cardamom powder, stir well and keep aside. Put the milk back over medium flame and let it boil. Add saffron, sugar, and rose essence and stir well. Now, boil the milk over low flame. Add peeled lychees and mix everything well. Transfer the kheer to a bowl and refrigerate. Garnish with peeled lychees, pomegranate seeds, and serve.

#3 Lychee ice cream

Whisk together milk powder, milk, and cornflour in a bowl. Boil some more milk in a pan with sugar. Add cornflour mix and stir well. Let it cool and add fresh cream, and lychee pulp, and mix well. Refrigerate for six hours. Blend this mixture, add chopped lychees and refrigerate overnight. Garnish with some pistachios and enjoy your chilled ice cream.

#4 Lychee fritters

This lychee fritter's recipe is crispy from the outside and glossy and pulpy from the inside. Heat oil in a skillet. Combine together flour, baking powder, and salt. Add coconut milk and stir well. Coat the lychees with some flour and dip them into the prepared batter. Deep-fry the lychees until golden brown. Sprinkle with powdered sugar and serve hot.

#5 Lychee butter cake

Beat sugar and butter until fluffy. Add egg yolk and whole eggs and beat well. Add lychee syrup and rose water and mix well. Sieve through baking powder, flour, and salt. Mix this flour mixture into the butter mix in two batches. Fold in fresh lychees. Pour batter into a pan. Add remaining lychees on top. Bake in preheated oven for 40-45 minutes. Enjoy!