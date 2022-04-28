Lifestyle

Simple ways to boost your brain power

Improving your brain power is about habits, which take time to build. A strong memory and great creative thinking can only be achieved with a lively and healthy brain. You can try numerous methods to strengthen your brain, such as a proper diet, doing new things and training for new things frequently, exercising, and getting your dose of enough sunlight.

#1 Mnemonic devices

Mnemonic devices enhance your memory using a system of rules, phrases, melodies, or acronyms. These methods help you memorize and recall names, dates, facts, figures, routes, locations, etc. Remember how we practiced the colors of the rainbow with the acronym VIBGYOR? Practice various techniques, until you find the one that fits your learning preferences, and stick to it to enhance your memory.

#2 Practice brain-boosting activities

Memory works in a funny way. The more you work your brain, the better you'll be able to process and remember. The best brain exercises shake up your routine and challenge you to use and develop new parts in your brain. To strengthen the brain, keep learning and developing new skills. The activities should be unfamiliar, and out of your comfort zone.

#3 Include some physical activity into your routine

Physical workout not only benefits your brain health but also improves your memory. Exercises increase the oxygen supply to the brain, reducing the risk of diseases that can cause memory loss. Physical exercises that demand strong hand-eye coordination or other complex motor skills are more beneficial. They release proteins and hormones which may help with the growth of new brain cells.

#4 Get enough sleep

Your brain needs to rest just like your body after a taxing day. Good sleep is what will help your brain rejuvenate and recover. Memory, problem-solving abilities, and critical thinking skills are compromised with the loss of sleep. According to research, sleep is compulsory for memory association since vital memory-enhancing activity occurs during the deepest stage of sleep.

#5 Eat well

You need the right kind of nutrition for your brain to be powerful. Some important nutrients include omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants, amino acids, and vitamin E. Foods like leafy vegetables, nuts, whole grains, eggs, fruits, and fatty fish are good for your brain. The caffeine and antioxidants present in coffee can help boost alertness. Consume turmeric for its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.