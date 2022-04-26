Lifestyle

5 flavorful and healthy recipes using neem

Written by Sneha Das Apr 26, 2022, 06:49 pm 2 min read

Packed with anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties, neem leaves have medicinal value that can flush out toxins, boost your immunity and increase blood circulation. However, when it comes to consuming these green leaves, we all tend to struggle because of their super bitter and pungent taste. But you can make them taste delicious with these few recipes without compromising on the benefits. Thank us later!

#1 Neem begun

A popular Bengali dish, neem begun is basically prepared with neem leaves and brinjal tossed in some oil. Marinade the brinjal with turmeric and salt. Heat mustard oil, add neem leaves to it, and fry well until crispy. Keep aside. Cook the chopped brinjal in the same pan until crispy. Add the neem leaves, chopped chilies, and some salt. Serve hot with some rice.

#2 Neem chutney

The addition of jaggery to this traditional South Indian dish balances out the bitter taste of neem. Blend together kokum, neem leaves, jaggery powder, salt, and jeera with some water to make a smooth paste. Add coconut oil, and mustard seeds to another pan and let them sputter. Add curry leaves and dry red chili and mix. Pour this tempering over the chutney. Enjoy!

#3 Neem leaves curry

Roast mustard seeds and panch phoron and grind to form a powder. Fry dried neem leaves and set them aside. Add dry red chili, panch phoron, and bay leaf in the same oil. Add papaya, salt, potato, drumstick pieces, carrot, and ginger paste, and cook well. Add water, brinjal, and neem leaves. Now add the spice powder, and sugar and mix well. Enjoy!

#4 Neem leaves fritters

These neem leaf fritters are crispy and don't taste that bitter as they are dipped in batter and fried until crispy. Mix together chickpea flour, cumin powder, red chili powder, salt, coriander powder, and rice flour with some water to form a batter. Dip the neem leaves into the batter and fry them in hot oil until crispy and golden. Serve hot.

#5 Neem tea

This recipe is a must-try for tea lovers. Also, it's healthy, and drinking it every day will help to reduce gastrointestinal problems, and boost blood circulation. Boil one cup of water. Add fresh neem leaves and allow them to steep for around five minutes. Strain the mixture and add honey and lemon to it to cover up the bitter taste. Serve hot.