5 indoor plants for your bathroom

Are you a home décor fanatic? Then most of your home is probably well decorated. But is it the same with your bathroom? If you want to revamp your bathroom, how about introducing plants? Bathrooms are usually warm and humid--a perfect environment for some houseplants. Here's a list of five plants that can be kept in the bathroom for fancy spa feels.

#1 Aloe Vera

The aloe plant is a low maintenance plant, a succulent to be precise. But aloe vera needs bright light, although indirect light is fine, direct sunlight will help it flourish better and might even make your plant yield coral-hued flowers. Try to place it by the window in your bathroom. The gel of the plant is great for soothing sunburns and other skin irritations.

#2 Bamboo plant

Bamboo grows in water and is a low-maintenance plant that will give spa vibes in the bathroom. It grows well in low light, so you can place it in your bathroom and watch it thrive. Growing bamboo in containers controls its size and spread. During the growing season, you need to feed bamboo every week with a fertilizer high in nitrogen.

#3 Bromeliads

Bromeliads readily produce long-lasting flowers where most houseplants do not blossom at all. You can get yellow, pink, or red flowers in winter that last for several weeks. Many species of Bromeliads draw moisture from the air. This characteristic ensures a good home in the bathroom for high humidity, but they also need proper air circulation, so keep the bathroom window open.

#4 Ferns

Ferns are unique in the sense that they do not reproduce through flowers and seeds but through spores. They grow well in the shade. Among various types of ferns, many are good to be houseplants -- bird's nest fern, Boston fern, maidenhair fern, and button fern. Ferns can adapt to changes in temperature and bathroom humidity. They need to be watered regularly.

#5 Snake plant

Snake plants are low maintenance and their vertical growth is an option to consider in small places, like a bathroom window sill. There are several varieties of this plant, but usually, they can be anywhere from eight inches to four feet tall. Snake plants grow well with bright light but can also survive indoors without direct sunlight. Water when the topsoil seems dry.