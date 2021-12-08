Lifestyle Not blessed with green fingers? Try these gardening hacks

Dec 08, 2021

If you are not getting the desired results, then you probably need to try some new things

Gardening is an art and not everyone has the ability to grow beautiful plants. Planting saplings and looking at them grow is extremely satisfying. It is also a great stress-busting activity. However, if you are not getting the desired results, then you probably need to try some new things. Here are a few tips that can make gardening easier and pleasurable.

#1 Here's how to water plants while you are away

The perennial question of "Who will water the plants while you are away?" troubles everyone who loves their garden. Stress not! Grab a container filled with water and immerse one end of a rope in the water with the other in the pot. The capillary action will make the water flow steadily into the soil through the rope and prevent plants from drying up.

#2 Use coffee cups to water your plants

The coffee cups that you get at coffee shops are ideal for watering plants that don't need a lot of water. Plants like aloe vera, cacti, or the small feng shui bamboo plants will get the perfect amount of water they need through the small opening. Since they are easily available in or near offices, they are great to water your desk plants.

#3 Cinnamon acts as a natural pest control

Cinnamon has high anti-fungal properties which makes it a great natural pesticide. Add some cinnamon powder into the soil to prevent pests from entering your plants and eating them up. Since cinnamon is all-natural, it doesn't harm the plant in any way. In fact, it works as a root strengthener. Moreover, the smell will also prevent the entry of insects into your home.

#4 Eggshells work as great seed starters

Clean the eggshells well and add some potting soil. Add the seeds of your choice and cover them with some more soil. Place the shell in a sunlit area and add a few drops of water as needed. Once the seeds germinate, crush the shell gently and transfer the seedling into the soil. Also, add the shells as they act as a fertilizer.

#5 Soak the seeds in warm water

If you are planting seeds, soak them a few hours before you are due to plant them for better results. A lot of seeds need to absorb water ahead of germination and this step even fastens the process of germination. This method is quite efficient for some species like sweet peas. However, check whether the seeds you are planting even need to be soaked.