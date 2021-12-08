Lifestyle A few secrets from Kate Middleton's beauty book

A few secrets from Kate Middleton's beauty book

Kate Middleton is a likely future queen consort

Kate Middleton is the epitome of grace. She looks flawless at all times - stepping out of the castle, picking up her kids from school, on international tours, etc. Royals have their own health and beauty secrets. Kate also has a few tricks up her sleeve to look beautiful and fresh, no matter where she is. Here are a few of them.

#1 Here's how she keeps her skin flawless

Rumor has it that the Duchess likes to use O2-infused skincare products for her skin. Oxygen helps in kick-starting the repair mechanisms in the body. Reports also reveal that an oxygen-based beauty regime was Middleton's pre-wedding beauty ritual. She is also extremely fond of rosehip oil. So if you want flawless skin like the Duchess, step up your skincare game.

#2 Middleton doesn't have a personal trainer

The Duchess hasn't changed a bit. Ever since her marriage to Prince William, her figure has looked perfect. She dedicatedly works out at the gym which helps her maintain her physical health. Middleton also runs quite a bit and we all know the benefits of running. While she hasn't opened up about her fitness regime, reports suggest that she doesn't have a personal trainer.

#3 Dukan Diet is Duchess Middleton's go to

The Duchess doesn't believe in starving herself and believes in eating a balanced meal. She avoids cholesterol-rich and fatty foods. Reports suggest that she prefers the Dukan Diet for weight loss. It is a four-phase elaborate diet high on protein food and low on carbs. She loves eggs, salads, lean meat, seafood, and salami. Vegetables and cereals are an integral part of her diet.

#4 She keeps her make-up simple

Middleton loves doing her own make-up and sticks to neutral colors and shiny lips. Kohl-lined eyes are her favorite as eyes are where she likes to get dramatic. Her blush choice is light pink as she likes to keep it subtle on the cheeks as well. The Duchess favors a natural look on her nails and often steers clear of colored nail polish.

#5 Her fashion style is simple and elegant

Kate Middleton is known for dressing for the occasion. Her style is always on point. For formal occasions, she can mostly be seen in coat dresses, especially the wrap kind with pleated skirt. For a casual outing, knee-length or midi-length floral summer dresses are her go-to. She has also been seen sporting this look when she is with her kids.