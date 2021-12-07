Lifestyle Skin bearing brunt of winter? Combat dry skin with ease

Written by Varnika Sharma Twitter Published on Dec 07, 2021, 09:02 pm

Around 75% of people over age 65 have dry skin

Winters are here and so is dry skin. It is a common problem but can be easily tackled. The cold weather has relatively low humidity, which leads to dry air that snatches the moisture away from our skin. In some people, the problem gets extreme and results in flaky skin. There are a few ways to prevent dry skin and keep your skin soft.

Context Why does this story matter?

Dry skin can be extremely uncomfortable because your skin gets tight, cracked, and you may feel itchy. At times, when the skin gets extremely dry, it starts bleeding. In medical terms, this condition is called xerosis. The condition can appear on your face, feet, hands, and other exposed areas. Studies have shown that around 75% of people over age 65 have dry skin.

#1 Apply moisturizer right after your bath

Apply moisturizer just after your shower as it will plug the spaces between your epidermal skin cells and seal your skin to not let the water loss accelerate when the glue is loosened by weather. If your skin feels too dry even after moisturizing with lotion, consider using oils, especially coconut oil. Ointments such as petroleum jelly can also prove useful.

#2 Refrain from products that contain alcohol and fragrance

A lot of skincare products have alcohol and fragrance, which can be harmful to your skin. Dermatologists say that such products suck the skin's natural oils and are harsh. Go for mild soaps that have added oils and fats. If soaps don't suit you, opt for shower gels with added moisturizers. For your face, use natural and organic cleansers and creams.

#3 & #4 Stay hydrated and cover up your skin

It's time to set your "Drink Water" reminders because we generally drink less water during winter and opt for hot drinks. But your skin requires adequate hydration from within, so don't skip on drinking water. Furthermore, keep your exposed skin areas covered as much as possible. Wear scarves and gloves to protect your skin from the dry and chilly winds.

Other tips Here are some additional preventive measures

Invest in a humidifier to replenish the top layer of the epidermal cells of your skin. Minimize shower time to a maximum of 10 minutes as showering for a long time can rip oils off your skin. Bath oils are helpful too. Apply moisturizer after you wash your hands. Don't skip on your sunscreen. Wear skin-friendly woolen clothes. Lastly, never scratch your skin.