Kigelia Africana: The African ingredient that's popular in modern-day skincare

Written by Meera Venugopal Mail Last updated on Aug 01, 2021, 10:45 pm

Kigelia Africana is a lesser known but effective antioxidant that can work wonders on the skin

Are you trying everything within your means to make your skin healthy and gorgeous, but nothing seems to be doing the magic? We suggest that you quickly grab the latest wonder ingredient Kigelia Africana that's slowly gaining popularity in modern-day skincare. Kigelia Africana is an African ingredient suited for every skin type and it will likely address all your skincare woes. Here's more.

Antioxidant

An antioxidant known for its awesome healing properties

Kigelia Africana has been used by Malawians for centuries in the preparation of anti-cancer medicines. But when the beauty industry discovered its goodness, it became a part of skincare products that promote healing of the skin like fading acne marks, reducing hyperpigmentation, etc. Not just that, Kigelia also helps to brighten the skin and reduce signs of aging like fine lines and wrinkles.

Sensitive skin

This ingredient works well on sensitive skin

The struggles of those with sensitive skin are real. Often times it gets too hard to choose the right product that does not leave your skin itchy or irritated. Kigelia Africana has anti-inflammatory and anti-microbial properties and it works great on those who have sensitive skin. Further, the ingredient is also said to relieve symptoms for those who have acne, eczema, psoriasis, and sunburn.

Skincare routine

To include it in your routine, use serum or cream

Opting for a serum or cream with Kigelia will help the skin to better absorb the ingredient. If you are looking to soothe your skin, you can perhaps opt for a Kigelia-infused essence to start your day with. In terms of when to use it, Kigelia is mild on the skin and can be used in your morning and night-time skincare routine as well.

Side effects

Should you be worried about any side effects?

Kigelia Africana is a relatively new ingredient in the skincare industry and not much research has been done to identify its side effects. Further, being a calming ingredient with soothing properties, the risk of a flare-up is less. However, like it is always advisable, it is best to do a patch test before trying out any new ingredient to avoid any unforeseen skin reaction.