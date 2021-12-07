Lifestyle Here's how to include rice water in your beauty regime

Did anyone tell you that the rice water that we usually discard, comes with a variety of benefits, especially for your skin? This water has amino acids, minerals, and vitamins that help in rejuvenating, brightening, and protecting your skin. What's more, you can even use the water twice a day. Isn't that interesting? Here's how you can include it in your beauty regime.

Rice water remedy has been getting quite a lot of attention in recent times. Notably, celebrities like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also swear by rice water due to its ample benefits. Furthermore, this remedy is being used in Japan, China, and Southeast Asia since ancient times. It can make your hair shine, boost skin health, reduce oiliness, and do much more.

Soaking method How to prepare rice water through soaking method?

In the soaking methods, all you need to do is just soak one cup of rice along with two cups of water in a bowl. Let the rice soak in it for approximately half an hour. Now, strain the rice from the bowl and refrigerate the water for some time. And it's ready to use!

Boiling method How to prepare rice water through boiling method?

Similarly, for the boiling method, just boil one cup of rice with around 3-4 cups of water (the amount of water should be what you generally use while cooking) After this, strain the starchy water in a container and allow it to completely cool down. After the water is cooled down, store it in the refrigerator for some time. And it's ready!

Application How to use rice water for skin?

The best way to use rice water on your skin is by storing it in a spray bottle. Spray it a few times after cleansing your face and tap it into your skin with your fingers. Let it stay on your skin for about 25-30 minutes before washing it off. You can also use the water to wash your face before wiping it off.

Application How to use rice water for hair?

To apply rice water to your hair, first wash your hair with shampoo and rinse. Now pour the rice water on your hair and massage thoroughly on your hair, especially your scalp. Allow the water to stay for 15-20 minutes and then wash it off with lukewarm water. Alternately, you can also give the rice water products available in the market a try.