Written by Varnika Sharma Twitter Published on Dec 07, 2021, 07:51 pm

Utilizing the space available in your wardrobe to its maximum potential can be tricky

If you follow celebrities like the Kardashian sisters on social media, you must have noticed the size of their closets. They are huge walk-ins and not a common sight in most households. But small closets are not a bad thing either. There are multiple ways through which you can get the most out of them. Here are a few ways to maximize closet space.

Utilizing all the space available in your wardrobe can be tricky. But thanks to the inexpensive organizational tools, it is possible to double up the available space. Organizing a closet is an art and adopting the right methods will make a small space work for you. If you want to know more about these methods, stay with us.

#1 Double hanging can literally double up your storage space

Getting two rails installed in your closet will double your hanging space. The two rails can either be side by side or on one side of the wardrobe. This idea works great if you like hanging your clothes over folding them. With kids' clothes, you can even add a third rail. If you still need more space, then consider getting a clothing rack.

#2 Organize your clothes every season

Sort your clothes and make a stack of the clothes you have not been wearing as often. Decluttering is a good idea and you can always donate or sell such clothes. Also, store less-used clothes elsewhere. You can stack your woolens in another closet if you have one. There are box beds available which are a great way to store seasonal clothes.

#3 & #4 Stackable boxes for shoes; make use of shelves

Make use of the space above and below hanger rods. Get some shelves installed and place some boxes. Put your t-shirts in the drawer. Make use of the floor space to store smaller stuff in boxes. For shoes, use can use stackable clear boxes. Also, you can fit more pairs in less space if you position each shoe facing the opposite direction.

#5 Wall hooks; shelf dividers for better space utilization

Add some hooks on the inside of the closet door. Wall hook racks are great for things that you regularly need access to, like your hand towel or your nightdress. Shelf spaces with more height can be utilized well by placing shelf dividers. This way you can sectionalize the area and use it to store different things neatly.