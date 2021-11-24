Want to keep your kidneys healthy? Have these foods, drinks

Kidney diseases have been on the rise lately and people who have diabetes, heart ailments, and high blood pressure are more prone to them. Hence, it is important to find out the cause before trouble begins. It is advisable to get your kidneys examined to ensure their better health. Check out the food items that must be on your diet for healthy kidneys.

Significance

Why does this story matter?

Kidneys are not just a tiny looking body part, they help in performing major biological functions: -They release a hormone that helps in controlling blood pressure. -They segregate the undesired substances from the blood. -They also release a hormone that helps in the production of red blood cells.

Must haves

Consuming protein-rich food items, garlic is recommended

Cauliflower is the one superfood that you should consume to get Vitamin C and K for sound kidneys. Including egg whites in your diet also gives a good amount of protein. You can further include garlic, which is a good source of Vitamin B6, and Vitamin C. Cooking your meals in olive oil is also beneficial as it provides healthy fat to the body.

Attention

Skip these food items for long-lasting kidneys

People with kidney ailments must stay away from the following: -Wheat bread isn't good as it comes with an additional quantity of potassium, prosperous, and sodium. -Avoid bananas as they are a rich source of potassium. -Limit dairy items like milk, as a person's bone health can be hampered. -A strict no for pickles as they contain a high amount of salt.

List

Your kidneys will thank you if you drink these

Make sure you are hydrated throughout the day, because water helps kidneys in performing their functions efficiently. Six-eight glasses a day is recommended. In order to prevent kidney stones, a glass of lemon juice is also advisable. Lemons contain natural citrate, which assists in getting rid of stones. Cranberry juice is an important option as well since it helps fight urinary infections.

Add ons

Small lifestyle changes can display great results in due course

Apart from maintaining a balanced diet, you must also follow an exercise routine for sound health. If you are a smoker, then you must consider giving it up. An annual kidney examination is also prescribed if you have someone in the family who has kidney issues. Keeping your cholesterol levels in check will also be helpful.