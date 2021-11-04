Why should you include ginger tea to your daily diet?

Ginger tea holds a long history dating back to over 5,000 years ago

Warm and invigorating ginger tea has been used for ages to treat ailments as well as to boost immunity. This tea has a long history dating back to over 5,000 years when it was consumed as a health tonic in China. After several years, ginger tea gained fame around the globe. So why is it so popular? Let's read some of its health benefits.

Nausea

Can be a substitute for traditional anti-nausea medicines

Many studies have suggested that the components present in this tea can aid in relieving pregnancy or surgery-caused nausea. These components include phenol compounds and volatile oils and are known as gingerols. Ginger tea is also a substitute for traditional anti-nausea medicines in people undergoing chemotherapy and for those who are allergic or intolerant to standard drugs.

Weight loss

It has a positive impact on weight loss as well

Research shows that this tea also has a positive impact on weight loss and also helps you fight obesity via several mechanisms like appetite control. Although studies have not been conducted precisely for ginger tea, making it a part of your daily diet is quite advantageous. Ginger tea is also consumed to get relief from sore throat.

Immunity

Ginger can help prevent cancer and supports your immune system

Studies also suggest the presence of antioxidants in ginger may boost your immune system and decrease anxiety and stress. A lot of people use steam inhalation of ginger tea to get relief from nasal congestion and a few other respiratory issues. According to lab research, ginger helps prevent cancer due to its capacity to withstand cell growth that causes colon cancer and pancreatic cancer.

Effects

But is this magic potion suitable for everyone?

Ginger tea may or may not be everyone's cup of tea due to its distinctive taste. Many people have also experienced a few side effects after drinking the tea such as heartburn and bloating. However, it has some potential positive effects in lowering blood pressure, too. So drinking in moderation is the correct way of consumption, especially for people with blood pressure problems.