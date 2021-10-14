How to maintain workout routine when working from the office?

Oct 14, 2021

With the ease of COVID-19 pandemic-induced restrictions and many returning to work from the office, it must be difficult to maintain the workout routine they have planned amid the lockdown. Workout is the best way to improve one's sense of well-being, energy, and mood and it is therefore important to keep exercising on daily basis. Let's see some ways to maintain the workout routine.

Schedule

Schedule your workout

Many people were determined to get back in shape during the pandemic-induced lockdown and the best way to fulfill it post-lockdown is by scheduling your workout. Scheduling your day is always a good idea as it helps you focus on things you plan to do the entire day. You can divide the time as per your comfort and maintain your workout routine regularly.

Time utilization

Be thoughtful about exercising amid your breaks

Sometimes, even after planning your routine, you may find it difficult to exercise because life happens! But don't worry! There are a lot of desk-friendly exercises you can do while you are in the office. Opting for stairs instead of lifts in your office is also helpful. You can even utilize your breaks to walk and talk to your coworkers.

Alternative plan

Keep altering your workout

You may find it boring to stick around a similar kind of workout every day and to overcome that, you can alter your exercises like one day you can choose to do a cardio workout and switch to weight lifting the next day. This may also produce quick results. Remember, quality is the key to a good workout routine and not quantity!

Companion

Find a workout partner to keep going

Exercising with someone can boost the quality of your workout. Be it a friend or a family member, a workout partner can help you not miss your workout. You may also suggest some friendly workout competitions to your partner, like the weight loss challenge so that it keeps you motivated enough to fulfill the routine you planned for yourself. Yes, you can do it!