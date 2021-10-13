Is honey and warm water concoction dangerous to your health?

Ancient Indian medical science, Ayurveda says that honey is not supposed to be heated or cooked under any condition

A lot of people like to begin their day with a glass of warm water on an empty stomach. Additionally, some also mix honey with warm water to lose weight. While a lot of people believe it helps in the absorption of cholesterol and prevents weight gain, a study has found that honey should never be warmed or heated under any condition. Here's more.

The nutritional content and benefits of honey

Over the years, honey has been considered a healthy replacement for processed sugar and is used for both medicinal purposes and foods. It is also rich in antioxidants and nutrients that provide various health benefits. Honey is loaded with nutrients like iron, potassium, copper, zinc, and phosphorus. A fresh bee's honey is also used to treat eye diseases, asthma, and throat infections.

Why drinking warm water with honey can be harmful?

Having honey mixed with warm water and lemon has been a common technique to lose weight. However, if you are following this technique, you need to stop immediately. According to Ayurveda, honey is not supposed to be heated or cooked under any condition. When you heat honey in any form, it turns toxic and can deteriorate your health.

In some cases, it can even prove to be carcinogenic

A study published in a prominent journal says that when honey is heated at a temperature of 140 degree Fahrenheit, or mixed into hot beverages, the otherwise beneficial food item turns toxic. Additionally, if you heat anything that is loaded with sugar, a chemical known as 5-hydroxymethylfurfural (HMF) is released and this chemical has the potential to cause cancer.

What is the best way to consume honey?

Honey is best in its raw form. It is also advised to consume honey that is directly extracted from the source as the one available in supermarkets is usually preheated which makes it poisonous to consume. If you still want to have honey with a glass of milk, you need to ensure that before adding it, the milk is cooled down reasonably.