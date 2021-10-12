Top foods that help you fight vitamin B12 deficiency

Published on Oct 12, 2021

Vitamin B12 is among the vital nutrients required for our bodies to function properly

The deficiency of vitamin B12, which is a vital nutrient required for our bodies to function properly, is widespread in India. If you have been experiencing fatigue, loss of appetite, or feeling dizzy most of the time, chances are you have vitamin B12 deficiency. Here are some foods you must have every day to fight this deficiency before your doctor advises supplements or injections.

Dairy products

Consume cheese and buttermilk regularly

Vitamin B12 rich foods include a lot of dairy products. Buttermilk is an excellent source of this vitamin and it also helps combat high cholesterol levels. Vitamin B12 plays several important roles in your body, including the prevention of heart diseases. Cheeses, including cottage cheese or paneer, are among the best sources of vitamin B12 and can be enjoyed in a variety of ways.

Cereals

Fortified cereals have high bioavailability

Fortified cereals are not only vitamin B12 rich but are also helpful in red blood cell formation in your body. Fortified cereals have a higher bioavailability and can be easily consumed, too. Having these cereals for breakfast every morning may also support bone health. Muesli with buttermilk is also a good start to get a sufficient amount of vitamin B12 daily.

Yogurt

Have yogurt to feel better all day

Like other dairy products, yogurt has a high amount of protein and vitamin B 12 and it also improves your digestive system. Greek yogurt is a rich source of vitamin B12 and also helps in weight management (if you have it unsweetened). Yogurt comes from milk and let's not skip the fact that yogurt eaters also have the benefit of getting enough animal protein.

Other details

Some other foods rich in vitamin B12

You can also consume cow milk, fortified soymilk, and almonds to fight vitamin B12 deficiency. Studies found that people over the age of 14 should necessarily have vitamin B12-rich foods and consume 2.4mcg of it every day. If you are a person who wants to lose weight, then do not forget the fact that metabolism is also dependent on vitamin B12.