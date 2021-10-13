Is your mask causing headache? Here's how to avoid it

Published on Oct 13, 2021, 06:41 pm

There are several ways to prevent headaches caused by masks

Wearing a mask, following social distancing, and washing hands are the primary COVID-19 protocols. However, some people find it difficult to wear a mask as it causes a headache due to pain in the TMI (Temporomandibular Joint). Since one cannot skip wearing a mask in public places, there are several ways to prevent such problems. Here's more about it.

Reason

How does wearing a mask lead to headache?

If you wear a mask for several hours, it can trigger pain in the TMI that connects your lower jaw to the skull. Since masks restrain the movement of tissues and muscles that permit your jaw to move, your nerves that affect the jaw, deliver pain signals that can cause headache. The pain increases when you are wearing a tight mask.

Migraine

Can wearing a mask also cause migraine?

When you wear a mask for a longer duration, you change your normal routine. Like if you have a habit of drinking coffee while commuting to work, it won't be possible when you're wearing a mask and thus you're likely to experience migraines from missing out on your caffeine kick. However, this area has not been explored much by scientists yet.

Guide

Some ways to prevent headaches caused by wearing a mask

The very first step is to wear a good-fit mask that is neither too tight nor too loose. More than the physical effects of masks, the pandemic has led to several mental health issues. People are stressed which directly leads to headaches. You can try meditation to overcome this problem. A massage on cheeks and temples along with neck stretches can also help.

Do's and don'ts

Some do's and don'ts of wearing a face mask

Even if you are fully vaccinated against coronavirus, you must continue to wear a mask. Wear a mask that does not pull on your ears. You need to ensure that your mask properly covers your mouth as well as your nose. Avoid wearing a mask while working out. Lastly, you should be able to breathe easily while wearing a mask.