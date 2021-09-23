At-home COVID-19 vaccinations for those disabled, with restricted mobility

Written by Siddhant Pandey Twitter Last updated on Sep 23, 2021, 07:25 pm

The government promised a "safe, effective, nurturing, and supportive" system for at-home COVID-19 vaccinations.

The central government on Thursday announced COVID-19 vaccinations at home for people who cannot reach vaccination centers due to restricted mobility or disabilities. It promised a "safe, effective, nurturing, and supportive" system for the initiative, which has been initiated over eight months after the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive was first launched. Officials also warned that the "second wave" of COVID-19 is not over yet.

'Those without enough mobility, with disabilities, or special needs...'

Addressing a COVID-19 press briefing, NITI Aayog member (health) Dr. VK Paul said, "Those who do not have enough mobility that they can be brought out of their home, or if someone has a disability or some special needs that they can't be brought to the center, we have made the provision of at-home vaccination under supervision for them."

Centre advises minimum vaccine wastage

Dr. Paul said, "We have the confidence that our vaccine is safe and the system that we will bring in place to take vaccines to the residence will be safe, effective, nurturing, and supportive." Guidelines in this regard were issued to states on Wednesday. In its guidelines, the Union Health Ministry urged states to keep vaccine wastage to a minimum.

66% of eligible population administered 1 vaccine dose

Thus far, India has fully vaccinated 16% of its total population, while over 46% have received at least one dose. Vaccinations have not commenced for those under the age of 18. The government celebrated that 66% of the eligible adult population has received one dose. Six states/UTs—Lakshadweep, Chandigarh, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and Sikkim—have achieved 100% coverage of the first dose.

'Second wave hasn't concluded yet'

Separately, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan warned that the second wave has not concluded yet. India's second wave had peaked in May, reaching over 4 lakh daily infections, breaking grim records worldwide and crippling the healthcare system nationwide. Anticipating large gatherings during the upcoming festive season, the government has issued a warning along with fresh preventive guidelines to avoid another surge in infections.