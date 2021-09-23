Chhattisgarh: 14-year-old gangraped by 5, including 2 minors; 4 held

Written by Pratyush Kotoky Mail Last updated on Sep 23, 2021, 05:45 pm

The 14-year-old was gangraped on September 19 in the Balrampur district of Chhattisgarh.

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by five culprits, including two minors, in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur district, the police said on Thursday. Following a complaint, four of the accused were nabbed by the police on Wednesday. According to the police, the incident took place on September 19, when the victim was returning home from a nearby village. Here are more details.

Details

What was the incident?

On September 19, the victim went to a nearby village with a friend to witness the immersion of a Ganesh idol. On their return, her friend asked her to wait for some time on the outskirts of the village and went somewhere with a boy. Thereafter, one accused forcefully took her to a nearby farm where four of his associates were already present.

Information

Girl was gagged, raped: Police

The five accused, including two minors, allegedly gagged and raped her before fleeing from the spot, leaving her in an unconscious state. After coming back to her senses, the girl reportedly took a lift on a motorcycle from her father's friend, who was passing through the area. The next day, she informed her parents and registered a complaint.

Police

4 held, police tracking the fifth accused

The police said they have arrested two men and detained two minors so far. The arrested accused have been identified as Prayas Bakhla and Anurag Singh. However, the names and ages of the two accused juveniles have not been revealed by the police. Shankargarh Police Station SHO Amit Gupta told PTI that police teams have been constituted to trace the fifth accused.