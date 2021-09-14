Several children hospitalized with fever, respiratory problems in West Bengal

Written by Pratyush Kotoky Mail Last updated on Sep 14, 2021, 07:57 pm

Around 70 children, most are below five months, have been admitted to the pediatric ward in Siliguri.

Several children were admitted to West Bengal's Siliguri District Hospital with fever and respiratory problems, ANI reported. Around 70 children—most aged below five months—have been admitted to the pediatric ward, said Dr. Subir Bhowmick, Pediatrician at Siliguri District Hospital. The development comes amid repeated warnings by experts that a third wave of COVID-19 would pose more risk for children. Here are more details.

Recent news

It is still unclear if children have caught COVID-19

Today's development came after reports emerged on Monday that at least 130 children were admitted to Jalpaiguri Sadar Hospital with high fever and dysentery. An official told PTI that the situation is "quite worrisome" and authorities are keeping a tab on the situation. If necessary, the children will be subjected to COVID-19 tests, the official added.

Data

How is the COVID-19 situation in West Bengal?

Amid worries of a possible third wave, West Bengal reported 703 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. West Bengal's total tally now stands at 15,58,117. With the 12 fresh deaths, its death toll has reached 18,599. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.95%.

UP

Dengue outbreak in Uttar Pradesh taking toll on children

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has been grappling with a deadly dengue outbreak for the past three weeks. Notably, most of the victims of the outbreak are children. According to the Times of India, of the total 110 fatalities of this outbreak till Saturday, 84 are children. Further, several hundred have been hospitalized across six affected districts: Agra, Mathura, Mainpuri, Etah, Kasganj, and Firozabad.

Third wave

Third wave: Are children are at greater risk?

Experts are divided over the impact of the third wave of COVID-19 on children. While some believe there is little to worry about as children are less prone to severe infections, others say the lack of vaccinations among children will leave them unprotected. NITI Aayog member Dr. VK Paul Tuesday said that mortality is very low among children who are infected with the virus.