For the last two years, children remained stuck at home. With all parks, swimming pools, gardens, and play areas closed due to the raging COVID-19 pandemic, they had nowhere to go. A common complaint every parent now has is this situation has led to weight gain in their children. We help you with some tips to engage your child in physical activities at home.

Instead of gadgets, gift them sports equipment, bicycles

As a parent, you might be tempted to gift a brand new gadget to your child if they demand it. Try controlling that urge and gift them sports equipment, skipping ropes, running shoes, a bicycle, and the like. If you inculcate such habits from an early age, children would develop interest toward fitness. Further, you can accompany your child on their bicycle rides, too.

Engage them in household tasks, encourage to pursue a sport

During weekends or on days when they are free, ask your children to help you with cleaning cars, washing clothes, gardening, etc. This will also help them get a sense of achievement and will increase communication between you and your child. Ask them about which sport they are interested in and encourage them to pursue it as per their liking, irrespective of their progress.

Talk to your child if they are overweight

Regular consumption of junk food, a lack of physical exercise, or genetic reasons can make children overweight. Parents should talk with such kids explaining how being overweight impacts one's life in the long run. There are many yoga tutorials that you can watch online. Watch those clips and videos together and do the exercises with your child. Your presence will help keep them calm.

Compete with your child in swimming, cycling, other sports

Take a walk with your children to their schools/tutorials if they have opened. You can sometimes ask them to buy something from nearby shops and egg them on to walk the whole way. Compete with them in swimming, cycling, or other sports. This encourages them to better themselves. Plan vacations that involve trekking, walking, or water games. But, do not do anything in excess.