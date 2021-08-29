Reasons why niacinamide should be your top skincare ingredient

Niacinamide is one of the types of vitamin B3 that can be produced by the body from tryptophan. However, it was not until recently that niacinamide shot to fame as a skincare ingredient to address several skin conditions. From reducing the pore size to protecting the skin from damage, niacinamide comes with a host of skincare benefits. Read on to know more about niacinamide.

Helps in clearing up the skin and fades dark spots

Niacinamide is the wonder ingredient you should include in your skincare routine if you have dark spots and pigmentation, as it is believed to block the action of melanin, which causes pigmentation. In addition, the anti-inflammatory properties of niacinamide keep skin breakouts at bay and soothe existing pimples by reducing redness and blemishes. Say hello to niacinamide if you're looking for clear, blemish-free skin.

Reduces the risk of skin cancer

Melanoma is a type of skin cancer that attacks the cells that produce melanin. Niacinamide comes as a relief in this aspect as studies show that oral supplements of niacinamide enhance the DNA repair in the UV-damaged skin. Another study conducted on participants who have had melanoma, noted that niacinamide supplements reduced the risk of developing other non-melanoma skin cancers.

Helps in reducing wrinkles, fine-lines, and other signs of aging

A split-face study was conducted where the participants applied a moisturizer containing niacinamide to one half of their face and a placebo moisturizer to the other half for a few weeks. At the end of the study, it was noticed that the side of the face on which niacinamide was used showed lesser pigmentation and significant improvements in terms of fine lines and wrinkles.

Here's how you can get started on niacinamide

Applying niacinamide is pretty easy as all you have to do is find a product that has the ingredient and use it as directed. You can choose between serums or moisturizers, to begin with. If using a serum, apply the product before layering with thicker creams. As with the moisturizer, it is best to apply it as the last step of your skincare routine.