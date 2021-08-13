Easy calf stretches that you can add to your routine

Adopting indoor workout routines has become a necessity in the pandemic. But a common mistake most of us are perhaps guilty of is forgetting the calf muscles, while focusing on the major muscles. Calf muscles are important for movements and, when tight, they can lead to soreness and imbalance. Read on for easy stretches that you can add to your routine.

Seated stretch using a towel or a resistance band

You will need a towel or a resistance band for this stretch. Sit straight on a yoga mat with your legs extended in front of you. Now, loop the towel around the left foot and hold both its end with your hands. Pull your toes toward you with your knees straight. You will feel the stretch in your calf. Repeat on the right side.

Downward facing dog: Hold this pose for a minute

Start in a high plank position. Spread your fingers and place your hands directly beneath the shoulders. Now, push through your palm and lift your butt to the ceiling to form an inverted V shape. Your heels may lift up but try pressing them toward the ground for a deeper calf stretch. Hold this pose for up to a minute.

Calf raise with support: Repeat this 10 odd times

Stand straight with body weight balanced on both feet. Hold onto a table or a chair for support. Now, slightly bend the right knee and lift the right foot. Your body weight should entirely shift to the left foot. Find your balance and by keeping the left leg straight, raise the left heel. Lower and repeat it 10 times. Repeat on the opposite side.

Calf stretch against a wall: Hold this for 30 seconds

Stand at an arm's length from a wall. Now, place the left leg in front of the right and reach both arms to the wall. Press the right heel into the floor and straighten it while keeping the left leg bent. Hold this position for about 30 seconds. You will feel the stretch in your calves. Repeat it on the other side.