Box breathing: Here's how you can practice the technique

Written by Meera Venugopal Mail Last updated on Aug 13, 2021, 06:03 pm

Box breathing is a highly effective and calming breathing technique.

Box breathing is a highly effective and calming breathing technique that is easy to learn and practice. This type of breathing is usually done by individuals who are a part of defense forces, police, athletics, etc. However, it helps anyone interested in aligning themselves or improving their concentration. Here's how you can practice it.

Step-by-step method to practice box breathing

Sit comfortably on a chair or in a cross-legged position, with your back erect. Close your eyes. Now, inhale deeply through your nose while counting to four. Next, hold your breath by slowly counting till four. After this, slowly release your breath and exhale while counting till four. Do this technique three-four times, or repeat it until you feel calm and stress-free.

Here's why you should 'reset' your breath, time and again

Our body primarily can be in either of the two states: Fight-or-flight or rest and digest. While the latter speaks for itself, fight-or-flight is the body's reaction to stress, making the heartbeat faster while also breathing quickly. Prolonged time in this state is harmful to the body, and hence, it's important to consciously reset it to a calm state.

You can avoid several health risks by box breathing

Several health risks can be avoided by box breathing. Long-term stress and anxiety-inducing scenarios that can lead to the activation of a fight-or-flight state often have adverse consequences on the overall health of an individual. High blood pressure, cardiac arrests, stroke, chest pain, fatigue, and muscle tension are a few of the many health conditions that can result due to continuous exposure to stress.

Few tips to ease you into the practice

If you're a beginner, you may notice that distraction is your constant companion, and you might find it challenging to complete the process. To avoid this, opt for a quiet space with few distractions. The next step to maintain concentration is to try and feel the air while inhaling and exhaling. Finally and importantly, relax all your muscles without engaging them.