Strong legs are not just for those who train for marathons, they are important for everyone to carry on with daily activities. Lower body workouts are also good for those with desk jobs, which involve very little walking around. If you are too lazy to hit the gym, these five bodyweight exercises are all you need to do every single day for strong legs.

Squat Jumps: Go as high as you can

Stand with your feet slightly wider than hip-width apart. Hinge forward at your hips and do a squat. Bend your knees until your thighs are parallel to the ground. Jump as high as you can and straighten out your legs. Swing your arms down by your sides, and keep your back straight, chest lifted. Land on the floor with soft knees. Do another squat.

Side lunges: Hold this for some 10 seconds

Stand straight with the feet hip-width apart. Now, take a step to the right side. Bend the right knee and push your buttocks behind, making sure that the left leg is straight. Do not slouch. Engage your core and keep the chest lifted. Hold the lunge for 10 seconds. Come back to starting position. Now, repeat the same on the other side.

Single-Leg Calf Raises: Lift your left knee to hip level

Stand straight with the feet hip-width apart. Raise your left knee to hip level and keep your hands-on-hips or behind your head. Engage your core as you lift your right heel off the floor, as high as possible, by balancing on the ball of your foot. Hold the pose for five seconds, lower the heel to the floor. Repeat it on the right side.

Pistol squats: Bend your knee to 90 degrees, hold it

Stand straight with both feet together. Now, lift your left leg and extend it forward while flexing your foot. Bend your right knee, lower your body and sit into a squat while keeping the left leg straight. Stretch your arms for balance. Bend your knee to 90 degrees and hold the pose. Slowly come back to the starting position. Repeat on the other side.

Single-leg glute bridges: Your body should be a diagonal line

Lie straight on your back with both knees bent. Lift your right leg, straighten the knee and point the toe toward the ceiling. Now, lift your hips from the ground while squeezing the glutes. Your body should be like a diagonal line from the shoulders to knees. Hold this pose for two seconds, lower your body. Repeat the same on the opposite side.